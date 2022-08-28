Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in beige off-shoulder jumpsuit as she steps out for dinner with a friend; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actress in Bollywood currently. The actress made her acting debut on the silver screen in 2018 with her film Kedarnath. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures.

On Saturday evening, Sara was spotted in the paparazzi as she exited a popular restaurant in Mumbai with her friend and stylist Tanya Ghavri, who wore a black dress. In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a stunning off-shoulder beige coloured jumpsuit as she made her way to car after leaving the eatery. To complete her look, Sara carried Christian Dior baguette bag and wore strappy beige heels with it. She kept her makeup subtle yet glowy for the night out.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

