Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her LATEST photos from Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. She keeps on exploring a destination and sharing new pictures on her social handle. Recently, she had gone to Ladakh with her friends and shared a lot of pictures. The actress was trending on social media. And now again she was spotted traveling to beach destination Maldives. Well, it will not be wrong to say that it is one of her favourite destinations. Recently, she had shared a stunning picture of herself where the actress is seen enjoying the setting set and the sea.

And today Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared another set of photos. In the picture, she is seen is resting on a swing and enjoying the weather. In another photo, the actress is posing on a bicycle. She is seen looking pretty in a white shirt with a knot in front and paired with a pair of blue shorts. She left her tresses loose and went for a no-makeup look. Sara also penned a beautiful note for her friend. The actress had earlier flown to the Maldives in February this year with her brother .

Sara Ali Khan wrote, "In the expectation of wonderful things to happen in the future, one doesn’t hear the sound of the wind and sea, the breath and heartbeat this instant (sic)," along with sun and flower emojis.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The actress took the regular gate. She had her face covered with a mask. As she was waiting for her turn in the queue, photographers followed her and asked her to pose for them.

Also Read: Saba Ali Khan treats fans with adorable Saif Ali Khan & Sara's THROWBACK pic & it will melt your heart