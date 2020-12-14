Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in pink as she enjoys beautiful view of setting sky & has winter chai; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to give us a glimpse of how she is enjoying the winter season and it is indeed the perfect way to make the most of this weather.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines for her highly-awaited flick Coolie No 1 that also stars in the lead role. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie that is a sequel to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 film of the same name is all set to hit the theaters next week. Needless to say, ’s daughter is leaving no stone unturned to make it a massive hit as she has been promoting it with great zeal. Amid this, the Kedarnath star has also been stealing our hearts with her stunning pictures. And, now, her latest social media post suggests that Sara is enjoying every bit of the winter season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 25-year-old stunner shared an alluring picture of herself wherein she can be seen enjoying a beautiful view of the setting sky while sipping on a ‘winter chai.’ In the photo, the actress is a sight to behold in pink as she looked lovely. She let her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look and poses with utmost perfection. She captioned the photo as, “Winter Chai Setting Sky.” Well, Sara’s latest picture has left netizens swooning over it as they have dropped love-filled comments. While one said, "Beautiful,” another wrote, “So pretty.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Previously, the diva had shelled out major fitspiration as she gave a sneak peek into her Sunday’s workout regime with 90s music playing in the background.

Meanwhile, besides Coolie No 1, Sara also has Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re in her kitty. The film will also feature and Dhanush as main leads. This will be the Simmba actress’s first collaboration with Khiladi Kumar and the Raanjhanaa star.

