Sara Ali Khan on Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali: He is clear in what he wants and knows how to get you there

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of Love Aaj Kal a day back. At the trailer launch, Sara revealed what she thinks about working with Imtiaz Ali. Find out.

In 2018, Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and her co-star was Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, her next film Simmba was with and the two were liked together by the audience. In 2019, Sara didn’t have any release but shot with for Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal. So in a short span of career, the young actress got to work with her dream actors and filmmakers. Love Aaj Kal is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and Sara and Kartik couldn’t stop raving about Imtiaz at the trailer.

At the launch, Sara mentioned that Imtiaz clearly knows what he wants from his co-stars and helps one reach that. Kartik also raved about working with Tamasha filmmaker and mentioned that he stayed up hours just staring at the poster of the film as the tagline ‘An Imtiaz Ali film’ seemed extremely surreal to him. Sara said, “He is clear in what he wants and knows how to get you there.” Sara even spoke about how Kartik was extremely supportive during the shoot of the film after which Kartik bowed down to her.

(Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s love tale gets mixed response from fans; Check it out)

At the trailer launch, Sara and Kartik addressed the media post the viewing of the same and talked about how they felt when they bagged the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will also see a second lead named Arushi Sharma. The film has been shot in Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan. It also stars Randeep Hooda but fans couldn’t get a glimpse of him the trailer. Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More