Sara Ali Khan & Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali’s UNSEEN pic from the sets is the perfect Monday treat for us

Sara Ali Khan is under quarantine just like all of us due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and since she cannot step out for workout, this Love Aaj Kal actress has been working out at home virtually with her trainer. Besides working out, Sara Ali Khan has been whipping up pancakes and omelettes in her kitchen and also recording goofy and fun videos with brother and well, of course, sharing unseen and throwback photos from her archives.

Well, it was only a few days back that Sara Ali Khan shared her graduation photos from Columbia university to mark four years of her completing college. Sharing the photos, an emotional Sara wrote, "19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime. #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold…” In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a blue graduation robe and hat and while, the first photo shows Sara waiting for her turn to be called up on the stage, in the second picture, she can be seen flaunting her robe in front of her university stairs.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan and director Imtiaz Ali from the sets of Love Aaj Kal wherein the two are engaged in a conversation and while Imtiaz is looking at Sara, the actress is watching something on her phone while wearing her ear phones. Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film saw Karitk Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan romance on screen for the first time and while fans loved their jodi, the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re and David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1..

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali's throwback photo from the sets of Love Aaj Kal:

