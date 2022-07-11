Sara Ali Khan loves Turkish Kabab and her latest post from her Amsterdam vacay is proof; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. Ever since, the actress made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2018 directorial Kedarnath, she is always in the spotlight. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs and videos.

Speaking of which, the actress is currently holidaying in Amsterdam and has given a glimpse of what her vacay looks like in the capital of Netherlands. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of her staring at a Turkish Kabab shop with much affection. Seems like Sara is missing Turkey in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Sara also shared a boomerang video of a water body where we could see several boats. Seems like Sara is all set for a boat ride.

Have a look at Sara's posts:

Earlier, the actress had visited Turkey with her friends and as usual shared glimpses of the places she visited in Istanbul including Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. She posed in front of Ayasofya Cami in her pink outfit. One could make out from the pictures shared by Sara that she had a jolly good time with her friends.

In the summer of 2022, apart from Istanbul, she also visited Pahalgam where she enjoyed her trek in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. She also went to London where she graced the streets of the city with her neon look. The Atrangi Re actress was also seen relishing her British breakfast in one of her photos.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.