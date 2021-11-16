Sara Ali Khan loves Vicky Kaushal's rhyme on his look; Actor tells her to wait for his 'knock knock' jokes

Among the stylish stars of the current generation, Vicky Kaushal never fails to leave his female fans in awe of his looks. Recently, Vicky shared a couple of stunning photos in a casual yet stylish look for the day. However, more than his look, it was a hilarious caption that impressed everyone including Sara Ali Khan. Sara, who is the undisputed queen of poetic captions, seemed to love Vicky's recent post due to his quirky and funny rhyme in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared photos in a new and cool look. The URI actor is seen clad in a striped blazer with matching sweatpants and a white tee. He teamed it up with sneakers and cool pair of sunglasses. Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote, "Naade wali pant, munda apna ghaint." Seeing his hilarious caption, Sara could not resist and wrote, "Loved the rhyme." In response to Sara, Vicky wrote, "@saraalikhan95 wait till I start with my knock knock jokes."

Take a look:

For those who are unaware, Sara Ali Khan is quite famous on social media for her 'Knock Knock' jokes. She has shared several videos in the past with Ibrahim Ali Khan and others with such hilarious jokes and rhyming captions. Now, Vicky seems to be in awe of those and may soon share one of his own 'knock knock' joke. Well, fans certainly are excited to see the camaraderie between the two stars. They have been papped together recently and it sparked off speculation of Sara and Vicky doing a project together.

While no announcement has been made, fans of the two are excited about them collaborating. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Mera Naam with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

