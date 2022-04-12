Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in a white ethnic suit as she exits her Pilates class; PICS

It is always a treat for the fans when Sara Ali Khan steps out of the house and the paparazzi never miss a chance to click her photos. Sara is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Now, the Love Aaj Kal actress was spotted today in the city exiting her Pilates class and as always, she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned an all-white attire.

Sara is a lover of all things ethnic and there is no doubt about it. Instead of her usual athleisure and workout outfits, the actress wore a white kurta, a matching pajama and completed the look with a dupatta. Not just that, in the photos, we can see that Sara accessorised her look with jhumka, Kolhapuri juttis, and also carried a small silver potli bag. The Kedarnath actress also waved at the shutterbugs and was all smiles while entering her car.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in which she played the role of Rinku. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The actress is currently shooting for Gaslight which stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police. The film’s first leg of shooting was in Gujarat, and Sara and Vikrant were there for a few weeks for its filming.

