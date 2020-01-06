Sara Ali Khan makes a perfect ‘jalpari’ as she dives into the deep blue sea in Maldives; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan, who is making the most of her Maldives vacation, shares another beautiful video as she explores the underwater world in the deep blue sea.

It’s almost a week since the world welcomed the New Year 2020. And while the celebrations have come down for most of us, looks like Sara Ali Khan is still in the celebratory mode as she enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The diva is accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother . Sara, who is enjoying every bit of her extended New Year vacation, has been sharing beautiful pictures and videos from vacation as she enjoys the beauty of the exotic location which include ski bike rides, free-floating, swimming and diving sessions etc.

Giving a recent update about the vacation, Sara shared another amazing video from the Maldives wherein she was seen diving into the deep blue sea. The video started with Sara clad in a white bikini, as she was standing on her yacht along with mommy Amrita. Soon, the Kedarnath actress jumped into the sea and was seen swimming underwater. This isn’t all. Sara was also seen exploring the underwater world in the video. Undoubtedly, the Pataudi princess looked like a jalpari as she made her way in the sea.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s new video from Maldives vacation:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Imitiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie, which is said to be a sequel to and ’s 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, is slated to release on Valentine’s Day this year. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Coolie No.1.

