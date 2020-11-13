Sara Ali Khan makes Varun Dhawan go 'Oh God' with her latest 'Knock Knock' joke & fans love the banter; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan's famous 'Knock Knock' joke series is back once again and this time, her target is Varun Dhawan. The Street Dancer 3D star shared a video with Sara where she joked with him and left him speechless.

Actress Sara Ali Khan and have been busy with the promotions of their upcoming film together. While the two often share goofy posts about each other on social media, on Friday, Varun treated fans to a hilarious 'Knock Knock' joke video by Sara. Sara's Knock Knock jokes are pretty famous and her previous target has been her brother . The adorable and funny jokes that Sara makes in her 'Knock Knock' series often leave the internet in splits. And this time, she picked Varun to be her target.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video where Sara is seen standing right next to him. In the video, Sara says 'knock knock' and Varun asks 'who's there?' To this, Sara replies, "Cash," and Varun further quizzes, 'Cash, who?" On hearing this, Sara bursts out laughing as she says, "No thank you, but I don't mind some peanuts." Post this, Varun is seen rolling his eyes at Sara and saying, "Oh God." The adorable video caught the attention of netizens and went viral.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Varun wrote, "HAPPY DHANTERAS @saraalikhan95 cracks a knockout joke. #coolieno1." Fans were left in splits on seeing the camaraderie between the two co-stars in the video and were excited about their film together too.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's video with Varun:

Meanwhile, Sara has been spotted off late in the city when she steps out for work. Yesterday, Sara was seen opting for simple white outfit that gave fans style inspiration for the festive season. On the work front, Sara and Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake that will release on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is tentatively slated to release on February 12, 2021.

