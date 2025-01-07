Sara Ali Khan marks 1st Monday of New Year 2025 with visit to Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple; fans say ‘You are blessed by Shankara’
Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her visit to Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple on the first Monday of 2025.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most admired actors in the young generation, and fans admire her unfiltered opinions. Recently, the actress shared a picture from her latest visit to Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple in Andhra Pradesh, which has received a lot of praise from her fans.
Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared some pictures from her visit to Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple on the first Monday of New Year 2025 in Andhra Pradesh. The actress, who often shares her pictures and updates from visiting different holy sites, earned praise and love from her fans for the picture.
Take a look:
Recently, the trailer of Khan's new film Sky Force was also released, and she chose the auspicious day to seek blessings at one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and posed near the temple at night. The actress was dressed in a simple yet elegant white traditional outfit, offering prayers and participating in temple rituals. She captioned it, writing, "Sara ke saal ka pehla somvaar, Jai Bholenaath."
Fans were quick to flood her comment section with heartfelt messages. One fan wrote, "Huge Respect for Sara," and another penned, "You are blessed by Shankara." A few netizens sent her good wishes for her upcoming film, and one of them wrote, "All the best for Sky Force."
The Simbaa actress's followers have often admired Sara's spiritual side. This visit adds to her temple visits, as she frequently shares moments from her spiritual journeys. Her fans appreciated her devotion, with comments like, "Another Jyotirling done!!!" and "Soooo proud of you"
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sky Force, co-starring Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar, and Nimrat Kaur on January 24, 2025. She also has Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and an untitled film co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.
