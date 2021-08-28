Sara Ali Khan meditates at Buddhist temple as she seeks peace amid her Ladakh vacation

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, is known for taking the internet by a storm every time she shares a post on Instagram. And her recent social media activity has been a treat for the fans as the Pataudi princess is on a photo sharing spree with posts from her ongoing Ladakh vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once again grabbed attention as he shared a video of herself meditating in a Buddhist Temple in her recent post.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared some stunning pics of herself from her Ladakh vacay. In one of the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress was dressed in an all black outfit and magenta coloured shawl and had tied her hair in a plait. She was sitting by the wall of a temple and was seen meditating. In a video, Sara also shared a glimpse of Buddhist monks worshipping in the temple. In another picture, the actress was also seen posing outside a temple and was dressed in a white t-shirt which she had paired with black track pants and a white dupatta along with her sling bag. To note, Sara has been enjoying her vacation with Radhika Madan and their pics from the vacay are grabbing a lot of attention.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie will also star and Dhanush and mark their first collaboration with the actress. Besides, Sara has also been reportedly roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

