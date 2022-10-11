Sara Ali Khan meets co-star Vicky Kaushal on the flight; Says ‘Missed you and your lovely height’

Sara Ali Khan is loved by the audience for both her onscreen performances, as well as her off-screen personality. The popular actress is well-known for her candidness and amazing sense of humour. Sara often keeps her followers entertained on social media with her signature ‘knock-knock’ jokes and posts with hilarious rhyming captions. The Atrangi Re actress’s interviews also have an equally big fan following. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan has now once again penned down some rhyming lines for her followers, and this time, her inspiration is her co-star, Vicky Kaushal .

Recently, Sara met Vicky, who is her co-star in the upcoming Laxman Utekar directorial, on the flight. She shared a picture with the actor and their co-passenger Abhishek Singh IAS, which was clicked from the flight, on her Instagram story. “Nice to see you on this flight. Missed you and your lovely height @vickykaushal09. While I sit with my seat belt tight I wish I could be like @Abhishek_As_It_Is who is always right. Now time for Udaan at an Uuchi height,” reads Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film

The talented actors are set to share the screen for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy based in a small town, is currently in the final stages of its production. Sara Ali Khan is playing a small-town girl named Somya in the film. However, nothing much has been revealed about Vicky Kaushal’s character, so far. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to officially announce the title of the film, along with the first look poster, by the end of October.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shooting of Sam Bahadur, the upcoming autobiographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The highly anticipated project is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the celebrated historical figure. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming project Gaslight, which also features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in key roles.

