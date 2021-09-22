Sara Ali Khan meets Indian Army members in Jammu and Kashmir: Thrilled to meet heroes that make us feel safe

Sara Ali Khan aptly defines wanderlust and there are no two ways about it. Just last month, the actress was in Ladakh on a holiday with Radhika Madan. Soon after returning, Sara headed to the Maldives for a week or so. Now, the actress is back to the north of India and taking in the sights of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her north sojourn as she met some members of the Indian Army. In the photo, Sara can be seen smiling for a photo with the Indian Army men with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop. The actress was grateful for the opportunity to interact with the Indian Army.

Thanking them for keeping India safe, Sara penned a gratitude-filled note. She wrote, "So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel us safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's latest post below:

While in Kashmir, Sara also went on a trek. Her most recent photo from the hills also featured a cute furry friend that seems to have joined her trekking party. Sara was quick to share a glimpse of it on her handle with her fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a photo in which we can see her adorably holding a little lamb in her arms. Click the link below to see Sara and her furry friend's super cute photo.

