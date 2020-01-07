Sara Ali Khan misses being a waterbaby as she shares stunning yacht pics & wishes to sail back to the Maldives

Sara Ali Khan returned last night from the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh. Now, the Coolie No 1 star shared stunning photos from her trip and wished to go back to the tropical paradise. Check it out.

It has been a week full of visual treats for Sara Ali Khan’s fans as the diva has been spamming our feeds with her stunning photos from the Maldives holiday with brother and mom Amrita Singh. The Simmba star has been sharing pictures of soaking up the sun in the tropical paradise as well as dipping in the Maldivian seas with mom and brother. Last night, Sara returned from the Maldives with her family and was snapped at the airport. But it looks like the Coolie No 1 star isn’t really over her vacay mode.

On Tuesday morning, Sara took to Instagram to share photos from her trip. In the photos, the Aaj Kal star can be seen clad in a floral white mini skirt with a white top. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen laying on the deck of the yacht as she soaks up the sun while in another picture, she is seen posing with the sail of the yacht. The Coolie No 1 star surely made the most of her vacay and left netizens drooling over her mesmerizing photos.

Sara seemed to be missing her holiday and shared some photos. She captioned the photos as, “If I could sail back to the Maldives.. #backtoreality: @munkoali.” Meanwhile, last evening, when Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh returned to Mumbai, they were snapped at the airport. Ibrahim was caught avoiding the paps like his mom which left his elder sister Sara amused. On the work front, Sara will resume shooting for Coolie No 1. She will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake with . It also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail and others. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

