Sara Ali Khan misses being a ‘working woman’ & reveals all hats she has donned in lockdown with relatable post
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, even Bollywood stars are staying off the streets and are at home with their families. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan is currently at home with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and is spending time with them. However, amid the lockdown, if there is one thing that Sara is missing the most it is working and shooting for films. The gorgeous star was shooting for Atrangi Re when the lockdown was announced and she returned to Mumbai.
On Wednesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from the film that she has shot for in her career and remembered her days on the sets. In the photos, we can see Sara holding the clapboard of each and every film of her career. From Simmba to Kedarnath to Love Aaj Kal to Coolie No 1 to Atrangi Re, the gorgeous star can be seen posing with the clapboard in every picture of the collage. Seeing the same, Sara remembered the shoot days and expressed she’s missing being a working woman.
But, along with this, she revealed all other hats she has donned amid lockdown. Due to the lockdown, Sara shared that she has turned into a cook, cleaner, annoying sister to her brother Ibrahim, a demanding daughter to her mom Amrita Singh and more. Well, surely her caption will give fans relatable vibes. Sara wrote, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the lockdown the release has been delayed. A new release date may be announced. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2020.
