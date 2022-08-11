Sara Ali Khan misses dad Saif Ali Khan & brothers Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh on Raksha Bandhan; Shares old PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising upcoming actresses in the Indian Film Industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Recently, Sara updated her followers about leaving for USA. Since the actress is in USA, she could not be with her brothers Ibrahim, Jehangir and Taimur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, she made her presence felt by sharing throwback photos with her father and brothers.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in USA, could not make it to the rakhi celebration today and she deeply regretted not being with her brothers on this special day. To make up for it, she put up an Instagram story having a collage of photos of her with father Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir. She captioned the story as, "Happiest rakhi to these darling boys. Love you three". In the photos, the Atrangi Re actress was seen posing for photos with them and they looked adorable to say the very least. Sara Ali Khan has been very particular about being a part of every family get together and it is unfortunate that she couldn't make it to the celebration this year.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film has been wrapped and post production work on the same is going on, as it gears up for a theatrical release next year. Her father Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

