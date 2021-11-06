Sara Ali Khan is missing her ‘Iggy Potter’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj; Asks him to ‘come home soon’

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses in the industry who believes in celebrating all the festivals with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The Pataudi Begum, who enjoys a massive fan following, often treat fans with beautiful pics from the celebrations. And while the nation is celebrating Bhai Dooj today, Sara also made sure to shower love on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who isn’t in the town at the moment and stated that she has been missing spending time with him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a beautiful picture of her brother Ibrahim wherein he looked dapper in a white shirt. Besides, the backdrop of a clear night sky and the moon added charm to the pic. In the caption, Sara asked her baby brother to come home soon. She wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! P.S you’re the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Bhai Dooj post for Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While there were reports about Sara sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, there have been reports that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com.