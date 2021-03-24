Sara Ali Khan is in no mood to worry as she holidays in 'Hakuna Matata' style; SEE PICS

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a beautiful snap posing next to the beach. Take a look at the photos.

Sara Ali Khan is back to update her 31 million fans on Instagram with more breathtaking snaps from her latest outing. The young diva has gained popularity on the photo and video sharing platform ever since she came under the spotlight with her debut Kedarnath. The actress is also known for having an easy-going personality as she is often seen greeting the paparazzi whenever the shutterbugs are around. Sara’s new post shows her enjoying her time in an undisclosed location.

In the photo, we see the actress standing by a pillar while looking away from the camera. Behind the star, we see a beautiful view of a beach. Sara can be seen donning a cute outfit which consisted of a Yellow-white crop top with the word ‘Chill’ on it and a pair of matching shorts. The star also posted another picture in which she is seen standing with a yoga hand gesture while having her eyes closed. Sara playfully captioned the post, “Hakuna Matata- it means no worries” while referencing the popular quote.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

The gorgeous diva was papped yesterday while making her way to her father ’s house, carrying several shopping bags. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is awaiting the release of her next film Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L Rai. Sara would be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush on the project. The movie is slated to release on August 6 this year.

