Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh's relationship with Sharmila Tagore, admits she is not alone: 'Badi Amma will be there, and that’s everything'

Renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan stands out as one of the industry's most talented and celebrated stars. Not only does she excel in her professional life, but she also places utmost importance on her family. Whether it's celebrating her father Saif Ali Khan's birthday or Raksha Bandhan, or going on family vacations, she wholeheartedly participates in every family affair. Recently, the actress opened up about the unwavering support she received from her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, during her times of need.

Sara Ali Khan also discussed the relationship between her mother, Amrita Singh, and Sharmila Tagore. For those unfamiliar, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in October 1991 but parted ways in 2004.

Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh’s bond with Sharmila Tagore

According to a report in Times of India, Sara, during an event in Delhi, discussed the relationship between Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore. "My mom doesn’t have parents, but if anything were to happen to me or Ibrahim, I know that she wouldn’t be alone because Badi Amma will be there, and that’s everything," she stated.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sara also reminisced about how Sharmila Tagore stood by her during a challenging period, stating, "I went through a phase in life when I needed support, and Badi Amma came like an army. She was there for me. In times like that, you realize the true value of relationships.”

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan also disclosed that she often seeks guidance from her "Badi Amma" regarding various aspects of life, including navigating social media. She emphasized the importance of maintaining politeness and balance, taking things seriously without becoming overly obsessed – lessons she continuously learns from Sharmila Tagore. Sara noted that Sharmila Tagore imparts these teachings not only because of her own experience as an actor but also because of her exceptional ability to maintain balance in life.

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore on work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She last starred in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.



On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in 2023 family drama Gulmohar featuring Manoj Bajpayee in lead role.

ALSO READ: How did Saif Ali Khan react when Soha Ali Khan made him meet Kunal Kemmu? Actress makes revelation