Sara Ali Khan on her friendships with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan: ‘I met them on my own’

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the most promising young stars of Bollywood, is currently busy in her acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The actress, who made her acting debut with the 2018-released romantic drama Kedarnath, instantly become the favourite of netizens with her intelligence, wit, and charm. Sara, who is the daughter of Bollywood's senior actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has also won the internet many times with her fun interviews.

Sara on her friendships with Janhvi, Ananya, and Radhika

The talented actress, who recently attended the highly popular 'The Ranveer Show' spoke extensively about her life before entering the film industry. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she never really visited a film set, before making her acting debut with Kedarnath. According to the star kid, she has never been to any Diwali parties or other film industry gatherings with her parents, as she lives with her mother Amrita Singh who is not very active in her career. Her father Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, prefers to stay away from socializing.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that she never had 'filmy' friends, due to the same reason. According to the actress, she shares a warm friendship with her contemporaries including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Radhika Madan. However, Sara added that she 'met them on her own', not through her parents. "I don't have filmy friends. Like, I'm friendly with Janhvi, Ananya, and Radhika. But that's now. I met them kind of my own. I might've met them years ago somewhere. But never really it wasn't like we were going around, hanging at these Diwali parties," she explained.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

The young actress will be next seen in Gaslight, the upcoming thriller which is slated to be released on the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sara Ali Khan is playing one of the lead roles in the film, along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She is teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for an untitled romantic comedy, which is currently in the final stages of its production. Sara is sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak, the upcoming crime thriller.

