Sara Ali Khan on similarities to her character in Murder Mubarak: ‘I recognize privilege that I come from’

The eagerly-anticipated trailer of Homi Adajania’s next, Murder Mubarak, was launched today in a spectacular event conducted in Mumbai, attended by the star cast and makers of the film. The murder mystery boasts a powerhouse of talents consisting of Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati. During the trailer launch, Sara Ali Khan shared if there are any similarities between her in real life and her character.

Sara Ali Khan on similarities of her character with her in real life

At the trailer launch event of Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan was asked if there is any similar quality between her in real life and her character. In response, the actress stated that there is nothing like the character she plays in the film. “We are very different,” she said.

According to her, she and her character, Bambi Todi may have been born in a world of privilege, the main difference is that her character is ‘oblivious’ to her privileges in a certain way but in comparison to her, she is aware of that.

“I recognize the privilege that I come from. I think I have a slightly more real upbringing to her, as a result of which, I think I may be more sensitive than she is. I think she is more stylish than I am, and she is also a kleptomaniac, which you will find out. And I am not, or at least I have to say I am not,” she said.

The trailer of Murder Mubarak is set against the backdrop of New Delhi, where a murder disturbs the peace of an elite club and brings ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, into the spotlight as he embarks on a mission to unravel the truth behind the crime. The suspects in this gripping tale include the star cast, each concealing their own secrets.

The much-buzzed Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie will be available on Netflix starting March 15, 2024.

