Sara Ali Khan is one beauty in a black deep neck top, BFF Radhika Madan can't disagree

On Friday, October 1, actor Sara Ali Khan took social media by storm by sharing a slew of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Atrangi Re actor, who is known for her elegance and poise, turned out to be a perfect sun-kissed baby in her latest post. Not only did she impress her Instagram followers, but also BFF Radhika Madan was left lovestruck upon seeing her photos.

In the pictures shared by her, Sara Ali Khan can be seen donning a black top featuring plunging neckline. She topped her attire with a simple white button-down t-shirt. Glossy lips and highlighted cheeks rounded off her makeup. In addition to this, the actor opted for the minimal approach by adding zero accessories to her chick look. Meanwhile, messy hair left open to caress her cheeks added a bit of drama to her sun-kissed glow. While sharing the new pictures, Sara used multiple red heart and fire emoticons to complete her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While many users hailed her as ‘hot, others called the post a ‘superb’ one. BFF Radhika Madan who was also left mesmerised by her photos, dropped a couple of lovestruck emoticons on her posts. Meanwhile, fire and red hearts swamped Sara’s comment section.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan last featured opposite in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role. In the recent past, reports of her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also come to the fore.

