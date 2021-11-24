Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest among the young breed of actors: Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai

On November 23, the makers of Atrangi Re shared the first looks of the film's stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan. The upcoming movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The director of 'Atrangi Re', Aanand L Rai opened up about the stellar cast in a recent interview with a leading daily and said the “weird characters of the film add layers to the emotions in the story”.

Speaking to ETimes, Rai said that it is a story that he wants people to see, enjoy and debate. Sharing his view on casting Sara Ali Khan for the film, Aanand L Rai said, “I wanted a girl who goes all out in real life, too, and someone who could hide her nervousness with her confidence. I saw that in Sara. She’s one of the finest among the young breed of actors. She has the guts, and even if she falters, she will come up with something else very soon. Woh bohut khul kar hasti hai, aur bohot kam logon ko aisa aata hai. She is like a cracker in the film. I wanted that kind of energy for the character of Rinku. Atrangi Re was only possible with this set of people. They helped me narrate this beautiful tale, which is way too deep. The film is more than just a love triangle.”

Rai also said that when he went to Akshay Kumar with the role, he didn’t imagine that a superstar like him would agree to do a complicated character with such ease. “Then on the other side, you have the super talented Dhanush, who can pull off the weirdest of characters skillfully. He brings in his own madness to the character!” he added.

