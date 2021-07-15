Sara Ali Khan is one happy soul as she gets vaccinated against COVID 19; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture of herself and she is visible elated to be vaccinated.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the Bollywood actresses who is quite active on social media. The actress, who made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath, has not just proved her mettle on the silver screen, but she has also garnered a massive fan following. And while the Pataudi princess is quite active on Instagram, she aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared the update about her vaccination.

The Love Aaj Kal actress is vaccinated now. She shared the news in her Instagram story wherein she posted a picture of herself from the vaccination centre. Although Sara didn’t mention if it is her first dose of COVID 19 vaccine, but the Pataudi princess appears to be a happy soul as she gets jabbed. The Simmba actress was seen wearing a mask and was all smiles as she posed along with showing a thumbs up sign. Sara also captioned the image as, “This girl is vaccinated.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The movie will mark her first collaboration with Aanand, Akshay and Dhanush. This isn’t all. She has also been roped in for Aditya Dhar’s much talked about The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Vicky Kaushal. According to media reports, the action packed project is likely to hit the floors in September this year and is expected to have a 2023 release.

