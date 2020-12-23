Sara Ali Khan opens up about her biggest critic; Says mother Amrita Singh’s opinions matter the most to her

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Atrangi Re, has said that her mother-actress Amrita Singh’s opinions matter the most to her.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside . The film has been directed by David Dhawan; it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 hit film with the same name. Sara has never failed to impress her fans ever since her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, while speaking with ETimes, Sara has spoken about her biggest critic.

The Simmba actress said that among everyone her mother-actress Amrita Singh’s opinions matter the most to her as she has always stayed with her. However, she also said that everybody's opinion matters the most. “I live with my mother and I'm very, very influenced by everything that she says, so her opinion matters the most to me. But the irony is that her opinion is always to me that it is ultimately the audiences and then the media, or the people that you have to worry about.”

Sara further explained what exactly her mother tells her every day. “I am your mother; I will love whatever you do. It is important for the audience to like you, it is important for the media to like you,” Sara stated. “So if the answer to your question is that, you know, my mom's opinion matters, but my mom's opinion is that the audience’s opinion should matter. So that's the ironic but true answer,” she added.

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting in Agra for her next film Atrangi Re alongside and Dhanush. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to hit the big screens early next year.

