Sara Ali Khan OPENS UP on difference in B town for her after becoming an actor; Reveals Amrita Singh's advise

Sara Ali Khan has managed to become quite popular in a span of 2 years. Now, as the actor returned to work amid the pandemic, she shared her take on the difference in her life before and after becoming an actor in a chat.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has made waves with her career spanning over 2 years in Bollywood with a few highs and lows. However, she has managed to leave an indelible imprint on the mind of the people with her demeanour. Amid the pandemic, the star was at home and spending time with her family and it was only recently that she returned to work. She was shooting for Atrangi Re in New Delhi. Having missed work, Sara often shared posts on social media regarding it. Now, in a recent chat, she shared how things may or may not be different for her after becoming a full time actor.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sara revealed that she feels privileged to be a part of the industry. On being asked the difference in Bollywood for her now that she has been a part of the clan, she said that one cannot compare the two lives. She said that things change when one is on the outside as compared to when one is on the inside. Further, she said that she has forgotten how it used to be when she was not a part of the industry. She expressed gratitude for being a part of Bollywood.

Sharing her take, Sara said, "It’s a tricky question to ask, because everything changes when you are an outsider versus when you are inside. You can’t compare. The one thing I will tell you is I am very lucky and privileged to be in this industry. I have even forgotten what it is like to not be a part of it, I don’t remember how I thought it used to be. I am privileged to be given this opportunity that’s all I know."

On being asked about the advise that she follows completely, Sara shared that whatever she does, it comes from her mom Amrita Singh. Further, she even shared the advise from her. The Atrangi Re star shared that her mom always told her that she can share her opinion with her but the decision ultimately has to be her own. Talking about it, Sara said, "Everything I do comes from my mother, whether it’s styling or films. I bounce everything to her, but the irony of that statement is she has told me ‘listen as your mother, I can tell you what I think, but ultimately the only thing you have to rely on is conviction. If you don’t feel it, don’t do it." She called it her mantra that helps her in her career.

Meanwhile, the actress recently returned to Mumbai and has been spending time at home. Last evening, however, she joined Ananya Panday for a dinner at 's house. Photos of Ananya and Sara have been doing rounds on social media and fans have been loving the bond between the two young stars. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Credits :Hindustan Times

