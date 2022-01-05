Sara Ali Khan opens up on her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan: I love my peers because…

Age-old belief in the entertainment business that 'actresses cannot be friends' is being constantly challenged in the current times as Gen-Z stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan and more continue to share a great bond with each other despite their growth in Bollywood. Sara, particularly, has a bond with almost all of her contemporaries and often, it is seen when she steps out with them. In a recent chat, the Atrangi Re actress opened up about it.

Talking about her female friends Janhvi, Ananya and Radhika in a chat with Mid-Day, Sara revealed why she has a good bond with all of them. Sara shared that she loves her peers as they are 'different' from her. She further said that due to it, there is a lot of 'scope to learn from them.' The Atrangi Re star also spoke candidly about her bond with Janhvi, who she has travelled with to Goa, Kedarnath and many more places. Sara called Janhvi 'ambitious' like herself and revealed what they bond over.

We are both ambitious, young girls who have lost 18 months of our lives to COVID. We bond over that Sara Ali Khan on bond with Janhvi

Talking to Mid-Day about Janhvi, Sara said, "We are both ambitious, young girls who have lost 18 months of our lives to COVID. We bond over that. We are different people, but comfortable in our skin." Fans have often seen Sara and Janhvi hanging out together and the most recent example of it was when they headed to AP Dhillon's Concert in Mumbai together with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two also graced Ranveer Singh's show, The Big Picture together. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sara also shared that she would love to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 with Janhvi and Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is getting praise for her role of Rinku in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Now, she will be seen in a romantic comedy with Vicky Kaushal. The shoot for the same is currently going on in Indore.

