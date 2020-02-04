Sara Ali Khan OPENS UP on Love Aaj Kal being compared to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone 2009 starrer

Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of Love Aaj Kal also starring Kartik Aaryan which is the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 2009 movie of the same name.

Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal has been released, fans of Sara and Kartik can’t wait to see the two young stars romancing on the big screen. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a sequel of the 2009 film of the same name starring and . On signing Love Aaj Kal, Sara said to Mid Day, "I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren't calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations."

Talking about the comparisons that netizens are doing of Love Aaj Kal with the 2009 film, the Kedarnath actress said, "I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don't compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me." Speaking on what drew her attention in this film, Sara said, "Zoe [her character] represents the financial and emotional independence of women. In the trailer, she walks up to her love interest and questions him why they aren't sleeping together. Women talking about sex has become important because you are bringing the focus on their desires."

Talking about her chemistry with Kartik, the Simmba actress said that their chemistry was talked about even before they signed the film. They hope that once people see them in the film, there's pride waiting for them on the other side.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will feature, Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer in 2020 and Raghu in 1990. The film’s trailer impressed everyone and the first song, Shayad is trending across musical platforms. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

