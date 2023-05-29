Sara Ali Khan opens up about her debut at Cannes 2023; Reveals she met Leonardo DiCaprio

Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023, a few days ago. The actress made a smashing debut, and left fans in awe with her stunning looks at the film festival. The actress also delivered some powerful speeches about Indian culture, cinema and art, while she was at Cannes. Now, in a recent interview, Sara talked about her experience at Cannes 2023, and also revealed that she met Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio!

Sara Ali Khan reveals she met Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2023

While speaking with India Today, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her experience at Cannes 2023, and said that she learned about the cultures of various countries and saw it being celebrated. She also spoke about being in the company of actors from all over the world. “I think I learnt that every country has their own culture. Of course, we know this, but seeing it being celebrated.. I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same. Truly, it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries,” said Sara.

Further, she was asked which Hollywood actor she wants to walk the red carpet with, and she named Ryan Gosling. “I think right now Vicky Kaushal is the only one I’ll say though you said Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling. Main hamesha aise hi karti hoon, main sahi jawaab deke bol hi deti hoon!” said Sara.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She will also be sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor in the crime thriller Murder Mubarak. Apart from this, Sara also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

