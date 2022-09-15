Sara Ali Khan opens up on starring in Sharmila Tagore's biopic; Doubts if she can match her grace
Sara Ali Khan, the popular actress is totally busy in her career with some promising projects lined up. The young actress, who made a fantastic debut with Kedarnath, wants to play both the performance-oriented roles and a quintessential heroine on screen. Notable, Sara Ali Khan has already managed to keep that balance. The actress has also established herself as the people’s favourite among her contemporaries, thanks to her intelligence and wit. As an actress, Sara is planning to challenge herself with a variety of roles.
Recently, while answering fans' questions, Sara Ali Khan opened up about starring in her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s biopic. The young actress feels that it is not going to be an easy task. “She is so graceful. I don't know if I’m graceful,” replied Sara. On her live show on Roposo, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she never discussed films and work with Sharmila Tagore. The actress revealed that her grandmother is a well-read woman, and they spent so much discussing their world views.
When it comes to the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re, the Aanand L Rai directorial. She shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie, which revolved around an unconventional love triangle. Sara played the central character Rinku, a young Bihari woman in the movie, while Akshay Kumar appeared as her much-elder boyfriend. Dhanush, on the other hand, played Visu, a Tamil youngster who is forced to marry Rinku. Atrangi Re, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, earned mixed reviews from the audiences.
Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy. She is playing the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in the movie, thus marking her first collaboration with the actor. Sara is also playing one of the lead roles in Gaslight, the upcoming film alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.
