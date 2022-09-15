Sara Ali Khan opens up on starring in Sharmila Tagore's biopic; Doubts if she can match her grace

Sara Ali Khan, the popular actress is totally busy in her career with some promising projects lined up. The young actress, who made a fantastic debut with Kedarnath, wants to play both the performance-oriented roles and a quintessential heroine on screen. Notable, Sara Ali Khan has already managed to keep that balance. The actress has also established herself as the people’s favourite among her contemporaries, thanks to her intelligence and wit. As an actress, Sara is planning to challenge herself with a variety of roles.

Recently, while answering fans' questions, Sara Ali Khan opened up about starring in her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s biopic. The young actress feels that it is not going to be an easy task. “She is so graceful. I don't know if I’m graceful,” replied Sara. On her live show on Roposo, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she never discussed films and work with Sharmila Tagore. The actress revealed that her grandmother is a well-read woman, and they spent so much discussing their world views.