Sara Ali Khan opts for a comfy attire as she steps out post a workout session; PICS

Sara Ali Khan has been a fitness enthusiast and she has proved it time and again. The Kedarnath actress has not just shed kilos before stepping into the showbiz industry but she has also been working hard to maintain that perfect shape. Be it on a vacation or during her regular schedule, Sara has been quite particular about her workouts. Needless to say, she has been a fitness icon for the youth. Interestingly, the Pataudi princess made the headlines today as she was papped in the city post a rigorous workout routine.

In the pics, Sara had opted for a comfy white romper as she was stepping out of her gym and flaunted her perfectly toned legs. The Love Aaj Kal actress was dishing out nerdy vibes in her geek style glasses and had kept her tresses open. She had completed her look with a pink coloured handbag, cream coloured sandals and was also carrying a mug. Sara also made sure to wave at the shutterbugs as she made her way towards the car and was all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post workout pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Vicky Kaushal. She is currently working on Pavan Kripalani’s directorial Gaslight with Vikrant. The movie will mark her first project with Vikrant and the latter is quite excited to share the screen space with Sara. Talking to India Today, Vikrant had lauded Sara and said, “Sara is full of energy, wonderful. Her outlook towards her work, the way she sees the world, is so refreshing”.

