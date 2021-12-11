Sara Ali Khan or Alia Bhatt; PICK the star whose casual look was an inspiration this week

Another busy week just ended. While all the eyes were on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding, our Bollywood stars also made appearances in and out of the city owing to their work commitments. Needless to say, the actors once again impressed us with their unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. As the week ended, two of the most known B’wood divas Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt grabbed all the eyeballs with their off-duty casual styles while stepping around the city. The two gorgeous divas were spotted donning stylish casual attires and made heads turn.

This week Alia Bhatt was spotted in playful olive attire and proved her ability to effortlessly look stylish whenever she steps out in the city. Alia a stylish knitted olive dress that featured a deep V-neckline, balloon sleeves, and a loosely fitted bodice. Her dress was loosely tied together with a matching cloth belt. Her casual winter fashion shelled out goals for everyday comfy yet stunning outfits. Alia completed her look with a pair of brown boots which perfectly complemented her dress.

Similarly, Sara Ali Khan was spotted promoting Atrangi Re with Dhanush. Sara was seen clad in a black and white quirky midi dress with words written all over her dress. Sara kept her make-up on point and styled her hair into loose curls. She donned a black heel with her dress. There’s no doubt, ‘Kedarnath’ actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her stylish look.

Well, we are impressed with their styles. There is no denying the fact that the two are among the most known and stylish in Bollywood. However, given the chance, whose style would you like to pick between the two popular and stylish divas? Do let us know in the comments section.