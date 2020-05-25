Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday; Which actress has her social media game on point?

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday enjoy a huge fan base on social media. Which of these actress has her social media game on point according to you? Do let us know in the comments section.

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed the entry of many new faces in the past few years. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also happen to be among these newbies who have made it big in B-town within a short period. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress made her debut in 2018 with the movie Kedarnarth post which there was no stopping her. She has acted in two more movies thereafter namely Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

Then we have Ananya Panday who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria that was helmed by . She then proved her mettle yet again in Pati, Pati Aur Woh which was released a few months after her stint in SOTY 2. Needless to say, it has received a positive response from the audience and Ananya has also been praised for her stellar performance.

Both Sara and Ananya enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The two of them post pictures and videos regularly and also interact with their fans from time to time thereby winning millions of hearts. We would now like to know which actress among the two of them has her social media game on point according to you? Do let us know about your valuable feedback in the comments section below.

