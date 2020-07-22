Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday; Who's the hottest newcomer of Bollywood? VOTE

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are among the newbies who have entered Bollywood very recently. Do let us know in the comments section regarding which actress according to you is the hottest newcomer.

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed the entry of many new faces in the past few years. We can take the names of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday here. The two divas have been able to acquire a huge fan following within a short period. Not only have they showcased their acting prowess in movies but have also left the fans swooning with their killer looks, style, grace, and perfection. We’ve got multiple instances that prove the same.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. The gorgeous diva never fails to grab attention whenever she posts something on social media or steps out for any event or occasion. Be it a simple salwar suit or be it a bodycon dress, Sara slays in every single outfit thereby sending her fans into a frenzy.

The same goes for Ananya Panday who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The actress has an impeccable style sense and shells out major fashion inspiration whenever she steps out in the public or shares something on social media. She has also experimented with numerous outfits right from jumpsuits to tube dresses in which she looks simply amazing. We would now like to know your opinion regarding which actress among Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday is the hottest newcomer of Bollywood. Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

