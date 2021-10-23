Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor? VOTE for the mini dress look you’d bookmark for your next party

Another interesting week has come to an end in Bollywood and well, several celebs were snapped by the paparazzi this time too. From Alia Bhatt to Shilpa Shetty, each of the gorgeous stars of Btown were seen out and about in the city. However, this week, the two Gen-Z stars who remained in the headlines are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The gorgeous young stars were snapped by the paps on the sets of Ranveer Singh's show, The Big Picture. What grabbed all the attention was the fact that both Sara and Janhvi had given their own spin to mini dress look.

When it comes to Sara, she was seen keeping it classy with a touch of bling as she opted for a strappy black dress with silver heels. The Simmba star opted for complete glam makeup to go with her look of the night and her hair too was left open with soft curls in them. Sara carried off the mini dress with confidence and managed to grab the attention of fans with her photos. The star posed on the sets for paps and her look certainly remained in the headlines.

On the other hand, Janhvi also chose a mini dress but with a different hue. She was seen clad in a champagne nude glittery bodycon dress. She teamed it up with a pair of shiny heels. The actress kept up with her glam look as her makeup too was kept dewy. Janhvi left her hair open and accessorised her look with a pair of shiny earrings. With all things bling and shiny, Janhvi pulled off the striking look with panache.

Now, between the two starlets, Sara and Janhvi, who shelled out inspiration for a party look, we'd love to know whose look would you like to don for your next night out. Vote below and don't forget to tell us your picks in the comment section.

