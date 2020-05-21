Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor; With which Gen Y star would you like to spend the quarantine? COMMENT

Among the popular stars among the youth, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have managed to win the hearts of people with their lockdown shenanigans. We’d like to know from you who would you like to be in quarantine between Sara and Janhvi? Tell us in the comments.

Among the popular Gen-Y stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have managed to grab all the attention, right from their debut. While both the stars are extremely popular among the youth for their style statement and fitness regimens, Sara and Janhvi have also managed to win the hearts of their fans with their lockdown shenanigans as well. Since the Coronavirus lockdown began, Sara and Janhvi have been doing different things at home with their family and loved ones and often share glimpses of it on social media with fans.

While Sara has been spending time with her brother and mom Amrita Singh, the Simmba star has also been on a spree of sharing throwback childhood photos on social media amid the lockdown. Not just this, Sara’s knock-knock jokes have continued to make fans laugh amid the lockdown too and many look forward to her videos of the fun with Ibrahim. Sara also has been working out virtually with her trainer and often has shared a glimpse of it on social media. Well, it sure looks like Sara is making the most self-quarantine amid the lockdown.

Here are some glimpses of Sara’s lockdown shenanigans:

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has been making the most of the lockdown with her sister Khushi and often has shared how she annoys her the most while being at home. From goofing around with Khushi to playing with their pet dog Panda, Janhvi has been enjoying self-isolation at home. Not just this, Janhvi also has been relishing her favourite desserts while being at home and she often shares a glimpse of it on social media.

Here are some snippets of Janhvi’s quarantine fun:

From enjoying some alone time to working out to introspecting, Sara and Janhvi both have been acing their lockdown time with their families. So, we’d like to know from you, among Janhvi and Sara, Which Gen Y star would you like to spend the quarantine with?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

