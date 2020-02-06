Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor: Who do you think is more genuine? VOTE NOW

Sara Ali Khan has a patent Namaste pose for greeting the netizens while Janhvi is one of the young stars who is often seen helping street kids with food and packets of biscuits.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are among those stars who have gained fame an popularity much before their first film released. Both of them made their debut in Bollywood in the year 2018. While Sara made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Janhvi made her debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. While Sara is 2 films old, Janhvi is only one film old, but both of them have a huge fan following. Sara and Janhvi both have impressed the audience with their acting chops and have set up a great fashion trend.

Sara and Janhvi's gym looks have up the fashion game in B-town. The two are often spotted after their workout session shelling out major fashion goals. But besides their gym looks, acting, movie, the other thing that fans love about the two are their gestures.Be it a glamorous Saturday night or peppy gym evenings, Sara Ali Khan has a patent Namaste pose for greeting the netizens. The actress never fails to show Namaste whenever she is spotted. She has set up a new trend with it and her fans are loving her for that.

On the other hand, Janhvi is one of the young stars who is often seen helping street kids with food and packets of biscuits and the gorgeous star doesn’t like being filmed when she does so but the paps often take her pictures and they go viral.The actress is now and then spotted clicking selfies with little kids. Janhvi is often seen posing with her fans outside her gym and she loves doing so. Not only this, Sara and Janhvi are also spotted bowing kissed to their fans from their car window. But are they genuine or are doing just for publicity?

Who according to you is the more genuine person? Vote Below

[Note: If the poll option is not visible, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More