Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, whose throwback posts make you more nostalgic? VOTE NOW

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both star kids that always keep their fans entertained with throwback photos and it left us wondering, which one do you enjoy more? Comment below and VOTE NOW.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have stunning social media feeds and if nothing, we are always treated with some of the finest throwback photos and videos by both of them. Given the ongoing lockdown, both Sara and Janhvi often keep sharing throwbacks and now, every day is worth sharing a throwback because what else will we do while sitting at home, isn't it?

Sara generally shares throwbacks from her college days, and more from when she was a kid, and oh boy, fans can't stop going gaga over those clicks because she looks the cutest of them all. None the less, she also keeps sharing photos from her shooting diaries, like the photos she shared yesterday on World Environment Day, seemed to have been shot while she was shooting for her films, and we definitely love them.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has been sharing throwback photos as well as videos from her dance classes, often with her mother , and some more from all those trips and all those places she visited before lockdown. None the less, fans enjoy her posts and we don't think we can get enough of them ever. The Dhadak star keeps sharing new photos and posts every other day, and it was rather recently when she lay open photos and videos from her old phone.

But our question is, whose throwback posts do you enjoy more, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sara Ali Khan? Vote now and comment below.

