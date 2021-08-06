Sara Ali Khan or Kiara Advani: Which star's all white look from this week would you love to don? VOTE

Bollywood stars tend to set fashion goals for their fans every time they step out. These days, it seems white colour has made everyone fall in love. Speaking of this, two of the young stars Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani were spotted this week in the city and while they were out and about, they donned their love for white in their OOTD. The difference in both their white outfits was the theme. While Sara opted for a traditional avatar, Kiara kept it casual in a breezy dress.

Sara, who has been in the headlines lately owing to her nose injury, was spotted by the paparazzi heading for a meeting in a traditional avatar. She donned a white cotton kurta with palazzo and added silver bangles to it. With it, she added a matching Punjabi jutti and white mask with golden beads over it. Sara left her hair open. The Simmba actress managed to show us the right way to wear an Indian white outfit on a humid afternoon.

On the other hand, Kiara was seen in the city rocking a white breezy maxi dress. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star teamed it up with a tote bag and left her hair open. In complete contrast to Sara's ethnic look, Kiara opted for a more western chic style and owned it like a boss. The actress has been in the headlines lately owing to her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Now, you tell us that the next time you intend to step out and want to don an all-white look for an outing on a humid summer afternoon, who's look would you love to recreate? Would you pick Sara's desi white look or would you opt for Kiara's casual yet chic dress? Tell us in the comment section.

