Sara Ali Khan or Priyanka Chopra or Kiara Advani; PICK the star who nailed the red pantsuit

Is red your favourite color too? Red defines love, passion, desire, heat, longing, strength, and our Bollywood actresses know exactly how to carry the elegant colour. Apart from impeccable performances in the movies, B-town is known for its unique style statements. Speaking of this, another stylish week has come to an end and no doubt, once again the gorgeous B’wood divas made heads turn with her flashy styles. The one who caught all our attention was Priyanka Chopra, who completely nailed their red pantsuit. Earlier, even Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani were spotted donning red pantsuits adding a touch of unique styles to their garments.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her gram and dropped some stunning pictures of herself in red pantsuits. The actress added a stunning belt on a red pantsuit and needless to say, she looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. The global star styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup on point.

In an old spotting, Kiara Advani was seen donning a steal-worthy look. She wore a pantsuit is a classic style statement that was hard to beat. The outfit featured a plunging neckline with a big bow around her waist. The actress looked fab in black stilettos and accessorised her look with red hoop earrings. Kiara raised her glam by perfectly keeping her makeup neutral and adding a hint of blush.

Whereas Sara Ali Khan, in another old look, wore a red pantsuit, and needless to say, the Coolie No 1 actress stole the show with her OOTD. Her pantsuit grabbed the attention as her sleeves bore an open-bell silhouette. She styled her hair with long cascading curls and increased her glam with a flawless smile.

