Sara Ali Khan or Triptii Dimri, who will be Sooraj Barjatya’s new leading lady opposite Ayushmann Khurrana? Details inside

Sooraj Barjatya, who has made many famous family movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and more is currently deciding on the cast for his next film. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in as the leading man. Now, a news portal has disclosed that Sara Ali Khan or Triptii Dimri might be the female lead opposite him.

According to a recent report in Midday, Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are the top choices for the leading lady in Sooraj Barjatya’s untitled directorial. The portal’s source stated, “Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal that could align with the Rajshri universe, while Triptii’s nuanced performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala make her a strong candidate to bring a layered approach to the character.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are already working together in an untitled spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik. On the other hand, Ayushmann and Triptii Dimri will make for a fresh pairing if that happens.

The report also shared that director Sooraj Barjatya and both the actresses will be meeting in January for a look test. Their chemistry with Ayushmann will also play a role in the final casting.

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the new age Prem in the family romantic movie.

Advertisement

A source close to the development shared, “Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen. The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next. Sooraj ji on the other hand feels that Ayushmann has the innocence and charm in him to play Prem.”

The source also mentioned that the film will be deeply rooted in the fabric of Indian culture. After deciding the lead pair, the director will proceed to casting the ensemble. The movie is slated to go on floors in the summer of 2025 and will hit the silver screen in 2026.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's teaser release postponed due to former PM Manmohan Singh’s passing; will now be out on THIS date