Sara Ali Khan owns stage with her 'adayein' as she walks ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock

Sara Ali Khan on Friday walked the ramp for popular fashion duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. The Simmba actress Sara looked resplendent in a glittery blue ensemble with intricate sequin work. Confident and beautiful, she finished her walk with a charming ‘adaab’ and her signature ‘Namaste’ style, leaving spectators mesmerised. Sara exuded the royal charm naturally as she walked down to a lot of cheering at the end of the walk. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla brings you the pictures and video of Sara gracing the ramp in her Nawabi style.

In the pictures, Sara looked mesmerising as she donned a blue embellished lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock’s collection. It is a luxury brand of clothes founded by Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock. with a global presence of over 15 years. One of the top Indian designer label, Falguni Shane Peacock is a known name, amongst the luxury brands of fashion designer dress, for bringing together one-of-a-kind, unique styles enriched with impeccable embroidery by skilled artisans and craftsmen.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.