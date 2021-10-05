Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture in ethnic wear as she enjoys quiet time by the lake in Udaipur; PHOTO

It looks like Sara Ali Khan is once again off to a new travel destination and this time, it is Rajasthan where she will be enjoying time with her family. Sara is currently in Udaipur and while she's in the city of lakes, the actress is making the most of her time. We know this from her latest post as she soaked in the breeze by the lake in Udaipur. The gorgeous Simmba star had dropped photos from her earlier visit to two temples in Udaipur and left fans excited about her trip. And now, her latest photo has gone viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a beautiful photo where she was seen sitting by the side of a lake. In the photo, Sara is seen clad in a white and purple kurta with a skirt. She teamed up a pretty dupatta with her look. Sara also added a pair of silver jhumkis to complete her ethnic look of the day. Her hair was left open as she sat by the side of the lake and soaked in the cool breeze and beautiful sight.

Take a look:

Earlier, her photos from a visit to Shri Ekling Ji Temple had gone viral on social media. In those photos, Sara had donned a beautiful floral traditional outfit and her look seemed to have impressed her fans. Prior to this, Sara had travelled to Maldives and Ladakh. Her photos from both the trips had taken over social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar jointly. The film is reportedly heading for a Netflix release amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in floral ethnic wear in new PHOTOS from her Rajasthan trip