Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture looking astonishing in her recent post; See pics

Sara Ali Khan, who had recently wrapped up the shoot f Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan in Goa has shared a stunning picture of her on social media.

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan was recently busy shooting in Goa with for her upcoming film Coolie No 1. Recently, the two had announced about the warp up of the shoot by sharing pictures on their social media accounts. With just three films old, Sara has garnered a lot of fame and popularity. The actress, who is quite active on social media never fails to impress her fans with some stunning photos and videos.

Recently, Sara shared another mesmerising picture of her on her Instagram account making her fans go gaga over her look. In the pics, Sara is donning a green off-shoulder top with matching green earrings. The actress has left her hair open. Sara looks stunning in the pictures. As soon as the Kedarnath actress shared the pics, her fans started showering hearts on the post. Some have praised the actress by calling her 'cute', 'slayer' and 'princess'. In no time, Sara's post has been flooded with heart and fire emoji's.

Talking about Coolie No.1, this David Dhawan directorial happens to be the modern age remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. While Varun will be playing Govinda’s role, Sara will be stepping into Karisma’s role for the movie. It is reported that the duo will also be recreating the popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ for this remake. Coolie No.1 is slated to release on May 1 this year. This is the first time Sara and Varun will be working together and will be seen as a pair on-screen.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

