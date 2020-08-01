  • facebook
Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture as she poses amid the captivating view of ‘sapphire skies at Dream Land’

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to kick off her weekend with a stunning photo. The Atrangi Re star left the internet in awe of the beautiful photo.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 07:00 am
Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the popular names in Bollywood who has been able to leave a mark with just 3 films. Not just her performances in films but also her style and candidness has garnered a huge fan following. Amid the lockdown, Sara kept her fans entertained with her photos and videos of fun at home with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh. Often, Sara shared throwback photos that used to leave fans in awe of her. 

On Saturday, Sara began her weekend by dropping yet another stunning photo of herself on social media. In the gorgeous click at ‘Dream Land,’ Sara could be seen posing on an empty road with the hues of the captivating sky in the backdrop. Clad in a cool jacket and a pair of shorts with her sling bag, Sara painted a serene and beautiful photo and left fans gushing over her in the comment section. With her beautiful photo, Sara remembered the good old days prior to the COVID times. 

She captioned the photo as, “Sapphire Skies Time Flies.” With this, Sara showed hope that the time will move on. 

Here is Sara Ali Khan’s photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sapphire Skies Time Flies

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has a couple of films lined up including Varun Dhawan co-starrer Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. In Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music is being composed by AR Rahman and the cast is expected to resume shooting in October. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

