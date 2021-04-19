Sara Ali Khan paints a serene picture as she walks on the beach & enjoys a sunset with breeze on vacay; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to give all a glimpse of her recent beach vacay with mom Amrita Singh. In the video shared by the Atrangi Re actress, we can see her walk on the beach.

Actress Sara Ali Khan took off for another vacay with her mom Amrita Singh on Saturday as Mumbai went into a weekend lockdown due to rising COVID 19 cases. The Atrangi Re star earlier had travelled to Kashmir and had returned from there with her brother and mom Amrita Singh last week. On Saturday, Sara along with her mom Amrita were snapped at the airport as they headed out amid Janta Curfew. Now, as the star landed at her destination, she has been sharing photos from the beautiful beachy destination.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a video in which we can see her enjoying the sunset with the cool sea breeze. In the video, while we cannot see Sara's face, we can see her taking a walk on the beach in a white dress while looking at the sun and admiring the sea hues. The Atrangi Re star is seen making most of the serenity around her at the beach as she walked on the sand bare feet.

In another photo, Sara also gave us a glimpse of the lush greenery surrounding her vacay resort by the pool. Sharing the photo, Sara called it a night and wished everyone 'Good Night.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film's shoot wrapped up last month and Sara shared unseen photos from the sets back then. Reportedly, in the film, Sara will be seen in a double role. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

