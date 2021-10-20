Sara Ali Khan pampers herself with THIS heavenly dessert on Tuesday night; We can’t help but relate

Actor Sara Ali Khan apty knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Be it vacation photos or fitness posts, the diva takes to Instagram to chronicle special moments of her life. Going by the time, the Kedarnath star on Tuesday night gave us a sneak peek into her delicious dessert leaving fans with a sweet tooth. It was pamper time for Sara, as the diva seemingly gave into her sweet cravings.

For those unaware, Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. The Simmba star never misses her gym and pilates session. However, Tuesday night brought a delicious twist to her diet as she was seen enjoying devouring a mouth-watering brownie. In the clip, shared by her, Sara breaks the tiny chocolatey dessert with the help of a spoon. Moreover, she also used quirky gifs to display her ‘brownie time’.

Take a look at it here:

Previously on the special occasion of Dussehra, Sara took to her social media to extend sweet greetings of the festival. Slaying in a pink entnic ensemble, the actor said, “Wishing everyone peace, fulfilment, abundance and good health. May this Dussehra dispel all gloom, misery and hardships and allow good to prevail and triumph over all evil.”

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

ALSO READ| WATCH Sara Ali Khan dish out sassy vibes in a green outfit as she gets ready for shoot day