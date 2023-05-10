Sara Ali Khan pens a note of gratitude as she drops PICS from Kedarnath trip; Fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Post garnering rave reviews for her performance, the actress jetted off to Kedarnath, from where it all started for her. On Wednesday, she took to social media and shared beautiful pictures from her visit to Kedarnath. She also took a walk down memory lane and penned a note of gratitude.

'Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am'

Sara shared a bunch of pictures with her fans. She is seen sporting chic winter clothes paired with a puffer jacket. Sara is often seen travelling to picturesque locations. She gave a quick tour of her trip through pictures. From seeking blessings at the Kedarnath temple to enjoying the snowcapped mountains, it looks like she had a gala time. Along with the pictures, Sara penned a note of gratitude as she revisited the place where she began her acting career.

In 2018, Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Sara, in her post, wrote, "The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath." Have a look:

After she shared the pictures, her fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "We loved Mukku and these pictures remind every bit of the movie." Another fan wrote, "Idk sushant ki yaad aagyi ye dekh ke post." Others were also seen remembering Sushant while reacting to Sara's post.

Sara and Sushant's Kedarnath went on to perform well at the box office. Their performances were praised by the audience and critics alike. Fans even loved watching their innocent chemistry in the film.

Work front

Sara is all set to be seen in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. The Laxman Utekar directorial is slated to hit theatres on June 2. The makers will announce the title on Vicky's birthday. Apart from this, Sara has Aye Watan Mere Watan backed by Karan Johar and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next to release on June 2 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets pushed