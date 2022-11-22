Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note for ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on his birthday; Read it inside

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most successful and loved actors in Bollywood from the current generation. The duo also made for an incredible on-screen pair, and their film Love Aaj Kal is a testimony to that. Sara and Kartik were also dating each other during the film’s shoot but never accepted it in public and reportedly parted ways before the film’s release. Though the actors never commented on it, Karan Johar mentioned in a conversation during Sara's appearance on Koffee With Karan S7 that they had dated.

Today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor celebrates his birthday and on this occasion, his ex-girlfriend Sara took to her social media handle to wish him. Taking to her Instagram story, Sara re-shared a picture of Kartik from his midnight birthday celebrations and penned a sweet note for him. She wrote: "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." The Atrangi Re actress also added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker on it.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's relationship

In her debut Koffee With Karan episode in 2018, Sara confessed she had a crush on Kartik. The actress also stated that she would like to go on a 'coffee date' with him. Even after their breakup, the duo has been spotted being cordial with each other at a few events over the past few months.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Kartik, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Freddy with Alaya F in the lead. He also has Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's social drama Captain India and Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.